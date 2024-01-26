NEW YORK—There we were, standing under green scaffolding outside Hostos Community College in The Bronx, pelted by a steady drizzle. We were crowded behind steel barricades, waiting for the next group to be allowed into the building for Mayor Eric Adams’ State of the City address. That’s when I heard it.

“He has to pay for what he did. He shouldn’t have let these migrants in,” the man said, referring to the mayor, right above my left shoulder in the huddle.

Overview: A rant about “damn migrants” outside the State of the City address may indicate Black-on-Black xenophobia on the rise, our editor opines. She recommends teaching immigrants what they’re up against when it comes to Race in America as part of their onboarding. #opinion

