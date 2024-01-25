Guest Author | Samuel Dallemand

OUANAMINTHE, Haiti—Engineers overseeing the controversial irrigation canal at the Massacre River said they continue to build despite recent unrest that disrupted transportation and heavy rains.

Overview: After four months, the engineers behind the Haiti-Dominican Republic canal at the Massacre River say they have had to overcome challenges to continue building.

