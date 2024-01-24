PORT-AU-PRINCE—In its latest report about Haiti for 2023, the United Nations says 4,789 people were killed and kidnappings surged from 1,359 cases in 2022 to 2,490.

“I am appalled by the staggering level of gang violence, which continues to escalate and is destroying the lives of Haitians, particularly in Port-au-Prince,” said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “Gang-related homicide and kidnapping rates have increased, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to abandon their homes.”

