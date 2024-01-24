Authorities have arrested the founder of an orphanage in Haiti for the third time on suspicion of sexually abusing boys in his care over 14 years. The arrest of Michael Karl Geilenfeld took place in Denver on Jan. 20, according to the Miami Herald.

Later on Monday, a federal grand jury indicted Geilenfeld, 71, on a charge of sex tourism for allegedly traveling from Miami to Haiti to engage in illicit sexual conduct with minors. He is scheduled for a detention hearing in federal court in Denver Thursday, before being flown to Miami for prosecution.

Overview: Michael Karl Geilenfeld was arrested in Denver on a charge of traveling to Haiti to engage in illicit sexual activities with boys from November 2006 to December 2020.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.