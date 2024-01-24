NEW YORK—In the teeming world of Haitian music, a multitude of talented voices emerge from dimmer corners, far from the blinding spotlights of the big stages. These artists, the ones little known to the public, nevertheless shape with passion and dedication the rich, diverse Haitian musical scene. Clints Pavelus is one such artist.

Little-known Haitian singers offer an alternative, a musical exploration brimming with creativity, originality, a breath of fresh air to an often-saturated scene. Pavelus, for instance, brings poetry to experimental melodies for a most unique musical universe. His lyrics invite the listener into a more intimate connection with the music.

