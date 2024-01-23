PORT-AU-PRINCE — Police arrested Cholzer Chancy, a former deputy in Haiti, on Monday in the corruption case that prompted the investigation judge to issue arrest warrants for more than 40 former Haitian government officials, including ex-President Joseph Michel Martelly. The investigating lead, Judge Al Duniel Dimanche, has also banned those state officials in Haiti from leaving the country.

The investigators are looking into a wave of corruption tied to the misappropriation of 78 pieces of equipment from Haiti’s National Center of Equipment (CNE). The Anti-Corruption Unit (ULCC) had revealed the missing supplies and passed on the information to Dimanche. He then issued the domestic and international warrants this month.

Overview: Cholzer Chancy, of Ennery, Haiti, is among more than 40 former government officials for whom a judge issued arrest warrants in Haiti and via Interpol in a corruption case.

