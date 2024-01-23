CAP-HAITIEN — In a village called Des Charriers about a mile uphill from downtown Cap-Haitien, a blind, elderly man sat in front of his concrete block home one recent afternoon. With his head down, and the sun’s rays beating down on his face, Gérard André, 85, shared how doctors told him one day before that he has prostate cancer. Yet, at that moment on Jan. 16, André was most concerned with where to live if the city knocked down his home as part of its demolition plans to build an irrigation canal.

“After God in the heavens, the State is responsible for us,” André said, referring to a government’s obligations to citizens. “The State has to find somewhere for me to stay.”

Overview: Several residents of Des Charriers in Cap-Haitien are imploring the city’s town hall to give them a place to stay before destroying their homes to make an irrigation canal.

