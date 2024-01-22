Haitian pianist Ric’key Pageot is in Montreal with Madonna for her Celebration, his fifth world tour with the megastar, according to Canadian media reports.

“Playing at the Bell Center with Madonna, seeing friends, family and people involved in my musical life, it’s really special,” Pageot said in an interview with Le Journal de Montreal.

Pageot, originally from Côte-des-Neiges of Haitian roots, not only plays on stage with the Queen of Pop. The news outlet says he also teaches and mentors Madonna’s daughter, Mercy James. Pageot got to know Madonna, 65, while living in Los Angeles during the pandemic. He visited her house twice a week to give piano lessons to her daughters.