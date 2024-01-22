PORT-AU-PRINCE—The Haitian National Police (PNH) said Sunday that its officers killed 268 suspected gang members and arrested 654 more during operations carried out throughout Haiti in 2023. Meanwhile, 63 people have already been killed in 2024.

The report, shared with The Haitian Times on Sunday by police union coordinator Lionel Lazarre, PNH made 10,386 arrests in all last year. However, 3,286 police officers left PNH between 2021 and 2023, raising questions about Director Frantz Elbé’s promise to restore security in Haiti.

Overview: A PNH report says police officers killed nearly 270 and arrested more than 600 suspected gang members in 2023. The agency shared the data at a time when people are fleeing the fury of gangs that have killed at least 63 people in the first 15 days of 2024.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.