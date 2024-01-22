PORT-AU-PRINCE — Pope Francis issued an urgent plea Sunday for the immediate release of six nuns kidnapped along with two other people in Haiti’s capital last week. The kidnappers have demanded a staggering $3 million for the safe return of the victims, who were from the Congregation of the Sisters of Sainte-Anne.

“I learned with sadness the news of the kidnapping, in Haiti, of a group of people, including six nuns,” the pontiff said on his X account on Jan. 21. “Pleading wholeheartedly for their release, I pray for social harmony in the country.”

Overview: Pope Francis and other religious leaders called on kidnappers to release six nuns kidnapped from the Congregation of Sisters of Saint Anne, a well-known Catholic organization in Haiti.

