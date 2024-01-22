Claude Joazard,
Claude Joazard, Haiti’s vice-consul in Dajabón who was shot dead on Jan. 21, 2024, pictured in 2014. Photo via Claude Joazard’s Facebook

CAP-HAITIEN — Two people riding on a motorcycle fatally shot Haiti’s vice-consul in Dajabón, the northern border town between Haiti and the Dominican Republic, while he was driving in Madeline, a Cap-Haitien suburb. The motorcyclists also injured a woman who was in the vehicle with the diplomat during the Sunday afternoon drive-by, police told The Haitian Times.

Dr. Claude Joazard, 51, a medical doctor practicing in Ouanaminthe, had ran for the northeastern commune’s mayoral post in 2015 with the Fanmi Lavalas political party, according to his Facebook posts.

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.