CAP-HAITIEN — Two people riding on a motorcycle fatally shot Haiti’s vice-consul in Dajabón, the northern border town between Haiti and the Dominican Republic, while he was driving in Madeline, a Cap-Haitien suburb. The motorcyclists also injured a woman who was in the vehicle with the diplomat during the Sunday afternoon drive-by, police told The Haitian Times.

Dr. Claude Joazard, 51, a medical doctor practicing in Ouanaminthe, had ran for the northeastern commune’s mayoral post in 2015 with the Fanmi Lavalas political party, according to his Facebook posts.

