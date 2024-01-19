PORT-AU-PRINCE — Representatives of several member states and governments of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) called on the international community to support the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) the United Nations approved months ago. They said the force is needed now to assist the Haitian National Police (PNH) in combating and eradicating gangs threatening the Haitian population.

The plea for support was issued on Jan. 18 during the 4th meeting of an advisory committee on the situation in Haiti. The meeting, initiated by the Secretary General of the OIF, Louise Mushikiwabo, in Paris, aims to garner the support of OIF member states for mobilizing and committing to Haiti, a crucial member state of the Francophonie.

Overview: Member states of the International organization of La Francophonie (OIF) plead for support of the MSS to help the Haitian National Police combat gangs.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.