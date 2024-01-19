A Pompano Beach, Fla. mother is facing a life sentence after pleading guilty to arms smuggling for the gang in Haiti that kidnapped American missionaries in 2021, according to court documents and media reports. But Eliande Tunis’ attorney asked for up to five years imprisonment during her federal court hearing in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, the Miami Herald.

Tunis, 44, an American citizen, had strong ties to 400 Mawozo, a gang in Croix-des-Bouquets, a town six miles from Port-au-Prince. She is rumored to be the girlfriend of Germine “Yonyon” Joly, the gang’s former leader who is charged with arms trafficking and co-orchestrating the kidnapping of 17 missionaries. According to the Miami Herald, he opted for a bench trial that started on Thursday.

