Marie ClotildeToto” Bissainthe, a singer, actress and composer born in Cap Haïtien in 1934, earned a reputation as a champion for Haitian music abroad.

While living in France, Bissainthe’s career in theater took off with Les Griots, a company she helped found in 1956. Griots was the first African theater company in Paris, a vanguard of France’s négritude-inspired cultural institutions, brining in such performances as Jean Genet's play, "The Blacks." On the stage, Bissainthe worked with playwright Samuel Beckett and director Roger Blain. Among the plays are: “Papa Bon Dieu,” “Les nègres, Nègres, nègres,” L’ombre de la ravine” and “L’invite de Pierre.” She also acted in films, including “Les tripes au soleil” and “En l’autre bord.”

Marie Clotilde “Toto” Bissainthe earned a reputation as a champion for Haitian music abroad and voice of Haiti for many exiles.

