Marie Clotilde “Toto” Bissainthe, a singer, actress and composer born in Cap Haïtien in 1934, earned a reputation as a champion for Haitian music abroad.

While living in France, Bissainthe’s career in theater took off with Les Griots, a company she helped found in 1956. Griots was the first African theater company in Paris, a vanguard of France’s négritude-inspired cultural institutions, brining in such performances as Jean Genet's play, "The Blacks." On the stage, Bissainthe worked with playwright Samuel Beckett and director Roger Blain. Among the plays are: “Papa Bon Dieu,” “Les nègres, Nègres, nègres,” L’ombre de la ravine” and “L’invite de Pierre.” She also acted in films, including “Les tripes au soleil” and “En l’autre bord.”

Overview: Marie Clotilde “Toto” Bissainthe earned a reputation as a champion for Haitian music abroad and voice of Haiti for many exiles.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.