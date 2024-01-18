MIAMI—Epis is the foundation of many Haitian recipes, and that’s why it was the first thing taught at “Manje Pou Viv,” Creole for “food/eat to live.” The six-week culinary class at the Little Haiti Cultural Center aims to urge locals to incorporate more nutritious choices in their own culture’s cuisine.

Linda Celestin, who cooks Haitian food and shares recipes on Instagram, was immediately interested. She is among 150 people who have signed up so far for the free classes, held in English and Creole, every other week.

Overview: A nonprofit food and nutrition organization’s cooking workshops in Miami’s Little Haiti offer healthier choices when cooking Haitian cuisine.

