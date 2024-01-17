PORT-AU-PRINCE — A Bel-Air gang’s attack on Port-au-Prince’s Solino district has killed several residents, injured others and caused an untold number to flee their homes, according to eyewitnesses and survivors. The two-day attack prompted S.O.S. pleas on social media for authorities to help trapped residents, to no avail.

“I was in the area, I left to take care of something, and I can't go back home,” a Solino resident told The Haitian Times, speaking on the condition of anonymity, on Jan. 16. “People died in the Carrefour Péant market. I called my family, they told me that they set fire to houses in the Oriol area.”

Overview: A Bel-Air gang attacked Solino for the second time on Jan. 16, killing several residents, injuring others and causing scores to flee the Port-au-Prince neighborhood.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.