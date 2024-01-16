NORTH MIAMI BEACH—It's not often enough that individuals advancing Haitian culture and music are honored for their contributions. At least, not to Kerby Leveille. That’s why he founded the Prestigious Haitian Music Awards (PHMA) to applaud those doing that work.

On Saturday, about 200 Haitian creatives, artists and industry trailblazers as well as fans gathered at the Julius Littman Performing Arts Theatre for the 8th edition of the PHMA. Among them, contributors such as Tafa Mi Soleil, Oltanie Charles and Rebecca Jean.

