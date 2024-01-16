CAP-HAITIEN — Supporters of Guy Philippe took to the streets of various Haitian cities Monday, blocking roads and setting tires ablaze to demand that Prime Minister Ariel Henry resign. They said Henry must leave to make way for the so-called “revolution” that Philippe, a convicted smuggler recently deported from the United States, has promised.

While Philippe has rallied at least hundreds of supporters across the country who see him as their savior, many residents remain concerned that the protests may exacerbate the country's existing challenges by disrupting schools and businesses, and worsening the hunger crisis.

Overview: Protesters in at least four cities took to the streets Monday to demand that Prime Minister Ariel Henry resign ahead of former Senator Guy Philippe’s so-called “revolution.”

