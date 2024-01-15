PORT-AU-PRINCE—At least 45 people were kidnapped over the weekend from a bus and other locations, prompting the Haitian National Police (PNH) to deploy SWAT and other special units to combat the gangs in the metropolitan area. Among those kidnapped are the Deputy Judge of Carrefour, Jean Frantz Ducasse, and a rapper, Kendy “Ken Fs” Saint Fleur.

“The Professional Association of Magistrates (APM) strongly denounced this barbaric act and called on the kidnappers to release the magistrate as soon as possible,” said Judge Martel Jean-Claude, head of the association, about Ducasse. “The forces of law and order must take all necessary steps to ensure the magistrate's return to his family.”

Overview: Haitian National Police (PNH) said it deployed specialized units in Mariani to combat criminal gangs following a weekend spree of kidnappings and other violence.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.