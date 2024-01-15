A slew of Haitians from various sectors explored Vodun rhythms and culture during the Vodun Days festival in Ouidah, Benin, the beating heart of Vodou. The festive week was a big success, by all accounts.

For one, Haitian visual artist Maksens Denis and Gardy Girault, a producer and international DJ, were inspired by konpa, rara and other musical genres. Passionate about electronic music, he is recognized as a visionary.

