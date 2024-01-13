Tipsy's Bar & Grill
Tipsy's Bar & Grill reopened on Jan. 12, 2024 in Cap-Haitien, Haiti. The city closed the bar one day after a gay marriage proposal went viral, saying violent incidents had been reported. Photo by Onz Chéry for The Haitian Times

CAP-HAITIEN — A bar that closed one day after two women got engaged there has reopened, with the owner vowing to take measures to avoid drawing fire from the city. However, preventing same-sex marriage proposals or preventing the LGBTQ from patronizing Tipsy’s Bar & Grill won’t be one of those steps. 

“People do wedding proposals where they want, how they want, that does not concern Tipsy’s Bar,” Reginald Jasmin, owner of Tipsy’s Bar & Grill, said. “If it's against the law, go see the actors [the couples]. Me, I'm just doing business. I welcome all types of clients.”

Tipsy’s Bar & Grill, a well-known bar in Cap-Haitien, reopened eight days after the City Attorney ordered its closure mainly due to rampant violence in and near it.

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.