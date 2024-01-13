CAP-HAITIEN — A bar that closed one day after two women got engaged there has reopened, with the owner vowing to take measures to avoid drawing fire from the city. However, preventing same-sex marriage proposals or preventing the LGBTQ from patronizing Tipsy’s Bar & Grill won’t be one of those steps.

“People do wedding proposals where they want, how they want, that does not concern Tipsy’s Bar,” Reginald Jasmin, owner of Tipsy’s Bar & Grill, said. “If it's against the law, go see the actors [the couples]. Me, I'm just doing business. I welcome all types of clients.”

Overview: Tipsy’s Bar & Grill, a well-known bar in Cap-Haitien, reopened eight days after the City Attorney ordered its closure mainly due to rampant violence in and near it.

