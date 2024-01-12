CAP-HAITIEN — Jan. 12, 2010, was one of the scariest days in Jean-Max Maxilien’s life. The college student, then 14 years old, did not know for a week if his mother and father were dead or alive after the 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Port-au-Prince, killing 222,570 people.

Maxilien, 28, found out his parents were alive eight days after when they went to Cap-Haitien. He reflected on Jan. 12 all morning on the 14th year mark of the earthquake, but around him nothing was done to remember the day, not even a small event from the town hall.

Overview: Several Cap-Haitien residents heavily criticized the city’s town hall for not organizing any events to commemorate the 14th year mark of the Jan. 12 earthquake.

