Cap-Haitien
Residents walk in the middle of a road in Cap-Haitien on Jan. 12, 2024, the 14th year after a devastating earthquake struck Port-au-Prince. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times

CAP-HAITIEN — Jan. 12, 2010, was one of the scariest days in Jean-Max Maxilien’s life. The college student, then 14 years old, did not know for a week if his mother and father were dead or alive after the 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Port-au-Prince, killing 222,570 people

Maxilien, 28, found out his parents were alive eight days after when they went to Cap-Haitien. He reflected on Jan. 12 all morning on the 14th year mark of the earthquake, but around him nothing was done to remember the day, not even a small event from the town hall.

Overview:

Several Cap-Haitien residents heavily criticized the city’s town hall for not organizing any events to commemorate the 14th year mark of the Jan. 12 earthquake.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.