People gather in front of the grounds of the damaged National Palace in 2010, after the earthquake. Photo by Garry Pierre-Pierre

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Antonal Mortimé believes that everything would have been different if the allocated funds were actually invested in the reconstruction action plan after the earthquake of January 12, 2010. That quake devastated Haiti, killing more than 200,000, traumatizing the entire nation. 

At the time, Mortimé was executive secretary of the Platform of Haitian Human Rights Organizations (POHDH). He was among many Haitians who felt some hope as scores of countries and international groups stood in solidarity with Haiti, raising more than $9 billion and pledging to rebuild Haiti and its people. Fourteen years later, it is as though the second part never happened, to the consternation of many who survived the tragic natural disaster.

Overview:

From the commission to manage funds for reconstruction to the international community’s absence to the Haitian government’s mismanagement, many lament Haiti still being in critical need 14 years after the earthquake of January 12, 2010.

I am Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cover the news that develops in this city and deals with other subjects related to the experience of Haitians for the Haitian Times newspaper. I am also a lover of poetry.