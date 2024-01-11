PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti’s GHESKIO health centers will close if kidnappers do not release Douglas Pape, the organization said in an open letter to Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry in hopes their co-founder’s son’s will be freed. GHESKIO employees, community members and other supporters also took to the streets in protest to demand the release of the doctor.

“[The] activities of the GHESKIO centers cannot be maintained indefinitely in the conditions that have become unbearable for the Pape family as well as for the staff and personnel of the Institution,” the protesters said.

Overview: The kidnapping of Douglas Pape, son of the Gheskio co-founder Dr. Jean William Pape, has triggered protests and potential closure of the health centers that provide care to nearly 20,000 patients.

