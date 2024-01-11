tipsy, cap-haitien, bar, closed
Tipsy's Bar & Grill, a bar in Cap-Haitien that the city closed on Jan. 5, 2024 due to rampant violence in and near it. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times

CAP-HAITIEN — At Tipsy's Bar & Grill last week, a woman in a shimmering pink outfit pulled a wedding ring out of a box and presented it to her girlfriend, drawing cheers and peals of excitement from onlookers excited about the apparent marriage proposal. A mere 24 hours later, the bar was shut down, on the order of Cap-Haitien City Attorney Charles Edouard Durand.

Durand has refuted assumptions linking the closure of Tipsy’s to the same-sex marriage proposal. He attributed the closure to reported instances of criminal incidents at the establishment and public complaints about disturbances on the streets.

Overview:

Cap-Haitien’s city attorney closed a bar after reported violence in and near it, including the death of a man and frequent gunshots.

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.