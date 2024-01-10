PORT-AU-PRINCE— A majority of Haitians surveyed believe authorities must take action against the masterminds and financiers of Haiti’s violent gangs if the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission arrives as expected, a survey found.

In the poll of 3,270 participants by Center for Political and Diplomatic Studies (CEPOD) , 66% said such actions would help to solve the country’s insecurity. CEPOD carried out the survey between Nov. 10 to Dec. 10, 2023 to collect the opinion of Haitians on the MSS Mission. The United Nations Security Council voted in October 2023 for the mission to help the Haitian National Police (PNH) resolve gang-fueled insecurity in Haiti.

Overview: Several of those interviewed about 66% believe the multinational mission can help resolve insecurity by helping authorities attack the masterminds of banditry in Haiti

