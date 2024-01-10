Editor’s note: As the humanitarian parole reaches its one year anniversary, The Haitian Times looks at how some families who applied are faring as sponsors or beneficiaries.

CAP-HAITIEN — For New Year’s Eve last year, friends Upsendy Dorsainvil and Billich Brinvert attended a church service together, then met up with their friends group along The Boulevard to unwind over beers. But this year, as the clock struck midnight to mark 2024, Dorsainvil found himself alone in the confines of his home in the northern city. Brinvert, his bon patnè, or good friend, was in Tampa, Fla., courtesy of the I-134A humanitarian parole program.

Overview: Haitian friends talk about missing their hangouts after one moves to the U.S. through the I-134A humanitarian parole program.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.