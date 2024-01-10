PORT-AU-PRINCE — So far in 2024, local residents and media say at least eight people were killed and nine charred bodies were found in two neighborhoods near Haiti’s capital, Mariani and Delmas 19, respectively.

Mariani's gangs orchestrated an attack on sailboats on Jan. 6 that resulted in the shooting of at least seven passengers, local Haitian media reported. Several people left injured and several others kidnapped, including a “madan sara” street vendor.

Overview: The year 2024 started on a scary note for Haitians caught in the grip of criminal insecurity around Haiti’s capital, as Mariani gangs killed eight and nine charred bodies were found in Delmas.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.