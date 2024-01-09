Overview: Mourning Officer Saintvil's tragic loss—HALEFO unites to support family and honor his service.

NEW YORK—Members of the Haitian Law Enforcement Fraternal Organization (HALEFO) are grappling this week with the death of NYPD Officer Clifford Saintvil, one of their own killed on his way to work early Sunday morning.

The fatal crash occurred on the Southern State Parkway in Valley Stream around 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 7, according to police. Saintvil, 32, was driving to work when his Nissan Rogue veered off the road around Exit 13 and struck a tree. Despite paramedics’ immediate efforts to save him, Saintvil succumbed to his injuries as he arrived at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island in Mineola.

Saintvil, a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, was assigned to the 113th Precinct in Queens. The police officer leaves behind a grieving wife and three children, with another on the way, who are now at the center of the community’s condolences.

The Police Benevolent Association (PBA) paid homage to Saintvil with a solemn final salute posted on Instagram. The heartfelt gesture captured officers gathered outside the hospital, standing in solidarity in the face of this sudden loss.

HALEFO, known for its close-knit community, is actively coordinating support for Saintvil’s family. Colleagues say funeral arrangements and any assistance drives are expected to be communicated in the days ahead.

HALEFO urges members to seek support and reminds officers of the available resources within the department to assist in coping with the stress of their profession.

“It is in difficult times like this that we must come together as a family,” a HALEFO message circulating on WhatsApp reads. “His family needs us now more than ever.”