Haitian American actor Jimmy Jean-Louis will star in the American flick Viper, the actor told the Haitian Times earlier this month. He also broadcast the news on his X and Instagram pages.

Viper, directed by Marc Furmie, is an action movie shot in Victoria Island, British Columbia. Five years after a nuclear war, a mercenary is sent into the fallout zone to destroy a bioweapons lab. Instead, he discovers a genetically engineered treatment that will cure his daughter’s cancer, compelling him to disobey orders and become an enemy of the state.

