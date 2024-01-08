Overview: Dr. Carole Berotte Joseph — the first Haitian American to be named a college president in the United States — says society does not tolerate faux-pas by Black women. She says emerging leaders need personal reinforcements to face the racism that dogged her 20 years ago and Claudine Gay today.

By Dr. Carole Berotte Joseph

Dr. Berotte Joseph is a former president of MassBay Community College and of Bronx Community College (CUNY).

Upon hearing the news about Claudine Gay’s resignation, my immediate thought was that things haven’t changed much from 20 years ago, when I was appointed as the first Haitian American college president in the United States. At that time, I too was welcomed as the first woman president and first Black person named to the presidency of my august institution. I was also an immigrant from Haiti.

Growing up, my dad always encouraged us to be the best that we could be precisely because of “who we were,” as he used to say. Because of “who we were,” we had to be “better” in order to succeed. And as the oldest of five children, I was expected to set the tone for my siblings.

Dr. Carole Berotte Joseph, as president of MassBay Community College, with then Massachusetts Gov. Patrick Duval. Courtesy photo

Becoming the first in my culture to be named president of an institution of higher learning in the US brought additional burdens of responsibility. My achievements were no longer simply personal. Now, I was also representing several communities – Haitians, immigrants, people of color and women.

Throughout my career, I had had to overcome many instances of racism, sexism and xenophobia. I also navigated instances of internalized oppression – a remnant of colonization – within my own communities. Once I achieved my first presidency, however, never did I expect to experience even more hatred and vitriol than I had dealt with prior. Knowing full well that I was more than qualified to hold that position, the level of animus took me by surprise.

No room for missteps

While many continue to uplift the rhetoric that people of color in leadership and executive positions are under-qualified beneficiaries of affirmative action, the fact is we have consistently been overqualified, underpaid, undersupported, held to higher levels of standard and scrutiny, and received none of the grace or leeway consistently given to our white counterparts. It’s disheartening to know that when we accept these leadership roles, even though everyday challenges are the norm, faux-pas are not to be tolerated while Black, minority and female. You have no room for missteps.

My family, friends and community were elated and full of pride for me, but many outsiders tried fervently to destabilize this historic achievement. Some simply wanted me out. I was called the “N” word on numerous occasions and a “nappy headed wh**e,” and was told in writing to “go back to Haiti.”

I share these insults not to rehash the negativity of the past, but to establish the extent to which hatred and racism was alive then. It seems an anachronism that this would occur at Harvard of all places, two decades later. It’s like watching a movie on repeat, and it saddens me both for Dr. Gay personally and for our society at large.

A missed opportunity for our society

The fact is that college campuses reflect the society-at-large. Meaning that the issues of the day will emerge in daily interactions between students, faculty and staff. In the past, higher education encouraged open dialogue to help young minds sharpen their positions or beliefs in order to distinguish between misinformation, fear and disinformation. Isn’t that the purpose of education? The unfortunate and scary part is now we find these discussions to be divisive and politicized more than ever before.

Historically, many times when freedom of speech is exercised, it has resulted in certain groups feeling unsafe or experiencing a sense of not belonging. The real questions which go beyond one

leader and institution are: Is the role of college campuses to uphold the Constitution? Or, is it to create community and belonging? And ultimately, why would these two objectives be mutually exclusive of one another?

Harvard missed an opportunity to lead and model for the entire world in the way it handled the racist-fuled furor aimed at Dr. Gay. Instead, it took steps that pacified a few and Dr. Gay was forced to resign. Unfortunately, the issues of the day remain, along with the unclarified role of higher education in a democratic society.

My hope is that the next generation of Black, Haitian, women leaders will sharpen their requests for support such as executive coaching and leadership development when these top positions are under consideration, before negotiations begin.

Additionally, if you have reached higher levels of leadership in your chosen field, you should have had some mentors in your world. If not, seek mentors immediately and establish your own “Personal Advisory Board.” This should consist of colleagues and friends with whom you can have honest conversations. You should also have people who can be on call, for a fee, to help you strategize during challenging and difficult times.

Dr. Carole Berotte Joseph, PH.D., recently retired, is the first Haitian-born person to be president of acollege in the United States. She has the distinction of having served as President twice in her career: MassBay Community College (MA) and CUNY’s Bronx Community College. Currently, she lends her education and administration expertise to such organizations as Ayiti Community Trust (ACT) and to schools and universities in Haiti. She also volunteers with many other Haitian organizations in the U.S., including the Haitian Studies Association.