Overview: Article Summary (150 characters): The West African country of Bénin planned to mark the 220th anniversary of Haitian independence and its cultural ties to Haiti in January by installing a statue of Jean-Jacques Dessakines and inviting Tabou Combo to perform during its massive Vodou festival.

NEW YORK—The West African country of Bénin planned to mark the 220th anniversary of Haitian independence and its cultural ties to Haiti in January by installing a statue of Jean-Jacques Dessakines and inviting Tabou Combo to perform during its massive Vodou festival.

Jean Jacques Dessalines bust in Bénin

The week of January 1, the country planned to install a portrait sculpture of Jean Jacques Dessalines, founder of the Haitian Nation, to mark the Caribbean country’s freedom. Borgella Dumond, a professional sculptor and former student of visual arts at the National School of Arts (ENARTS) in Haiti, crafted the sculpture. He is the delegate of the cultural association BAZ’ARTS and CEO of Atelier BD.

This work, forged in resin, is 34-by-24 inches and weighs 26 kilograms, about 57 pounds. Tinted with a shade of bronze, it is meant to immortalize the face of Emperor Jean Jacques Dessalines, frozen in an attentive expression, scanning the battlefield with determination.

Borgella has already created several sculptural works as part of his project on the greatness of the Black race. Among these are a bust of Jacques Stephen Alexis, Patrice Lumumba and Kemi Seba.

The artist told media outlets that this project represents the pinnacle of his artistic commitment and symbolizes the deep union between the Haitian people and the Beninese people, and Africa as a whole.

Tabou Combo heading to Benin for the first time

Also in January, Benin plans to welcome the legendary Haitian group Tabou Combo for a performance in the city of Ouidah on Jan. 9, during the country’s Vodou festival.

Large crowds are expected on that date, as many Beninese take vacations during this time of year, combined with tourists and foreigners who have returned in large numbers since the lifting of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Buses, trains and hotels have been booked for months.

This concert is known as “Vodun Days,” which is taking place during the country’s Vodou festival. will also be historic since it is Tabou Combo’s first live performance in Benin. The band previously performed in Senegal and Ivory Coast.

Tabou Combo is set to offer an eclectic festive event, rich in musical discoveries. Tabou’s universe, which lies between konpa and funk music, will certainly enchant the Beninese public, as it has done the world over. It is not uncommon to see Beninese fans singing in Creole. They also showed their affection for the culture of Haiti, a land of Vodou practitioners, like them.

In 1968 in Petion-Ville, a town just outside Port-au-Prince, a group of friends then teenagers, Albert Chancy, Herman Nau formed ‘Les incognitos.” They changed their name to Tabou Combo in 1969, and won first prize in a televised talent contest, gaining a national reputation in Haiti that, with hard work over the decades, propelled them to international status.