Overview: The fifth edition of Soup & Champagne in Miami, held on Haitian Independence Day, featured a surprise appearance by Michel “Sweet Micky” Martelly and his sons during a set by T-Vice.

MIAMI—Michel “Sweet Micky” Martelly performance in front of thousands marking Haitian Independence Day at the ‘Soup and Champagne’ dinner party in Wynwood on Monday.

The former Haitian president – currently facing international sanctions over alleged gang ties and recently questioned in the assassination case of his successor – has been away from the musical spotlight after several groups boycotted him up until Monday.

During a set by T-Vice, Martelly’s sons appeared unexpectedly, wowing the crowd, only for Martelly himself to take the stage moments later. Dressed in khaki and white for the all-white affair, the prominent musician performed one of his greatest hits “I don’t care” alongside two of his sons — Sandro “Dro” Martelly and Yani Martelly.

‘Ohmigosh, I didn’t expect that,’ several people exclaimed after Martelly performed on stage.

In addition to the Martellys and T-Vice performance, the night featured electrifying sets by Joe Dwet File, Charlin Bato, Fridayy and Tony Mix. Partygoers showed off their Haitian pride throughout, waving the country’s blue-and-red flag in the air as they sang their lungs out and swayed to the music.

Fridayy in particular wowed the crowd with his 2023 hit song, “Done for me.”

Organizers of the soirée, the fifth edition since its inception in 2020, expressed sincere gratitude with the event, which lasted until just after midnight. Prior to the performances, the hosts served soup joumou, champagne, and other foods at stations around the Oasis Wynwood venue, while guests mingled throughout the night.

“Seeing my Haitian people come together the way they do on this day brings tears to my eyes,” event co-founder Jones Pierre said in an interview with the Haitian Times.

“I know our ancestors are proud of what we are doing,” Pierre said. “We are looking forward to building this event to show people around the world the beauty of our Haitian people.”

Here are some images from the event by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times.

Joe Dwet File performing at ‘Soup and Champagne’ in Miami on Monday, January 1, 2024. Photo by Meline Rose / The Haitian Times

Fridayy performing at ‘Soup and Champagne’ in Miami on Monday, January 1, 2024. Photo by Meline Rose / The Haitian Times

An attendee who goes by @speakinofbe on Instagram during ‘Soup and Champagne’ in Miami on Monday, January 1, 2024. Photo by Meline Rose / The Haitian Times

Revelers waving the Haitian flag and snapping photos at ‘Soup and Champagne’ in Miami on Monday, January 1, 2024. Photo by Meline Rose / The Haitian Times

T-Vice performing at ‘Soup and Champagne’ in Miami on Monday, January 1, 2024. Photo by Meline Rose / The Haitian Times

Revelers waving the Haitian flag and snapping photos at ‘Soup and Champagne’ in Miami on Monday, January 1, 2024. Photo by Meline Rose / The Haitian Times

Michel ‘Sweet Micky’ Martelly (center) performing with his sons at ‘Soup and Champagne’ in Miami on Monday, January 1, 2024. Photo by Meline Rose / The Haitian Times