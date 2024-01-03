Event staff pour Soup Joumou into a massive chodyè prior to passing out samples in kwi bowls, shown in a pile nearby, during a celebration of the 220th anniversary of Haiti's independence at Lycée National de Pétion-Ville, Haiti, on January 1, 2024. Juhakenson Blaise/ The Haitian Times

PORT-AU-PRINCE— A group held its annual "Konbit Soup Joumou" showcase and giveaway of the signature dish to mark the 220 years of Haitian independence. With the event, Gwoup Konbit organizers aim to remind Haitians of the union fostered among the heroes who fought to become the First Black Republic.

The theme for this year, the fifth edition held at the Lycée National de Pétion-Ville on January 1, organizers chose "Yon bòl soup joumou, yon rapèl libète." That is, “a bowl of soup, a reminder of liberty.”

Overview:

The fifth edition of "Konbit Soup Joumou" brought together several dozen people in Pétion-Ville to have "Soup Joumou" and celebrate the 220 years of Haiti's independence

I am Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cover the news that develops in this city and deals with other subjects related to the experience of Haitians for the Haitian Times newspaper. I am also a lover of poetry.