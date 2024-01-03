PORT-AU-PRINCE— A group held its annual "Konbit Soup Joumou" showcase and giveaway of the signature dish to mark the 220 years of Haitian independence. With the event, Gwoup Konbit organizers aim to remind Haitians of the union fostered among the heroes who fought to become the First Black Republic.

The theme for this year, the fifth edition held at the Lycée National de Pétion-Ville on January 1, organizers chose "Yon bòl soup joumou, yon rapèl libète." That is, “a bowl of soup, a reminder of liberty.”

Overview: The fifth edition of "Konbit Soup Joumou" brought together several dozen people in Pétion-Ville to have "Soup Joumou" and celebrate the 220 years of Haiti's independence

