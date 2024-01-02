PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Haitian government marked 220 years of Haiti's independence with songs, fanfare and parades of Haitian Armed Forces and Haitian National Police officers at the Museum of National Pantheon of Haiti (Mupanah) on January 1.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry laid a wreath at the Mupanah in tribute to the Heroes of the Independence of Haiti on Monday. Accompanied by the Minister of Justice Emmelie Prophète Milcé, the Minister of Defense Enold Joseph and members of his government, Henry honored the heroes who fought against the French to create the modern world’s First Black Republic.

