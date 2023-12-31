Overview: Exploring how Haitian culture guides two officers in reshaping policing for community well-being.

By Derby St.Fort and Edwin Raymond

As Haitian Americans in law enforcement, our cultural narrative is interwoven with a profound history of resilience and determination, shaping not only our identity, but also influencing our approach to the challenges embedded within the communities we serve. The issues of systemic biases, strained community relations, and eroded trust have been historical markers, prompting the ongoing need for the perpetual reevaluation and evolution of policing practices.

The Haitian Revolution serves as a guiding force, influencing our perspective of policing, and inspiring us to play a positive role in communities while creating awareness of the systemic issues that often go unnoticed. Our heritage is not merely a background note but a powerful melody that enriches our outlook as we navigate the dynamics of police reform. The Haitian Revolution, with its emphasis on justice, unity, and empowerment, reminds us of the impact of collective action. This collective spirit propels us to diligently work towards redefining policing, focusing on the root causes of problems faced by communities, and ensuring lasting, positive change.

Viewed through this cultural lens, the primary focus is to foster genuine collaboration to advance overall community well-being. This involves uniting stakeholders, leveraging resources, and addressing systemic issues related to public health, poverty, and equity. In echoing the collective action of the Haitian Revolution, a creative approach to safety extends beyond conventional boundaries, encompassing engagement with community groups, collaborating with professionals in public health, social work and other fields. This approach also involves community members in decision-making, and implementing preventive measures. It transcends a reliance solely on law enforcement capabilities and encourages the use of a variety of resources to address core issues.

Coming from a heritage of resilience and determination, we recognize the universal pursuit of justice that transcends beyond color. The call for inclusive freedom, inspired by the longing for equality from the Haitian Revolution, resonates in our advocacy for youth and those navigating within the forgotten corners of society. With a nuanced understanding deeply embedded in the fabric of who we are, we aim to bring awareness to the possibilities, offering much-needed solutions.

Our cultural identity subtly shapes our actions, reflecting the movements of our ancestors, even when we are unaware of it. This influence runs deep, demanding dedication and vigilance in our commitment to justice. The struggle for justice in the Haitian Revolution was not transient; it was a lasting journey, and our commitment extends beyond singular instances. Driven by the spirit of liberation, we aim to contribute to community healing and work tirelessly for continuous justice.

In looking back at our upbringing, our families cultivated a profound sense of pride in our Haitian heritage, emphasizing the strength of our rich history. Even in the face of societal stereotypes that once cast a negative shadow over Haitian immigrants, a transformative sense of empowerment emerged through a deep exploration of our history. This newfound perspective not only shapes our worldview but also significantly influences how we approach and perceive policing in America, anchoring our commitment to fostering positive change within the law enforcement profession and in the communities we serve.

As officers deeply tied to our Haitian roots, our journey is not just a reflection of the past; it’s a dynamic force shaping the future of policing and community relations. Much like the Haitian Revolution, progress within law enforcement is a continuous and evolving narrative that demands sustained commitment and adaptability. The echoes of the Haitian Revolution guide our commitment, reinforcing the understanding that the path to lasting change is characterized by persistence, collaboration, and an unwavering belief in the possibility of a better future.

Derby St.Fort is a police captain, police reform advocate, and a proponent of alternative public safety models.

Edwin Raymond is a retired police lieutenant, whistleblower, activist, and author.