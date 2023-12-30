Melchie Dumornay,
Melchie “Corventina” Dumornay at a training session with Haiti during the Women’s World Cup in July 2023. Photo credit: Haitian Football Federation

A prestigious soccer statistics organization ranked Melchie “Corventina” Dumornay as the fourth best young female player of the year on Thursday after the midfielder put up several astonishing performances in different glamorous competitions such as the Women’s World Cup and in France’s top division.

Dumornay amassed 25 points in the International Football Federation of History and Statistics (IFFHS) ranking of the Women’s World Best Youth (U20) Player 2023 to finish fourth. Players had to be less than 20 years of age to be selected and they were ranked via a world-wide voting system composed of IFFHS members, soccer federations around the world, experts and more.

Overview:

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.