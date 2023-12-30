A prestigious soccer statistics organization ranked Melchie “Corventina” Dumornay as the fourth best young female player of the year on Thursday after the midfielder put up several astonishing performances in different glamorous competitions such as the Women’s World Cup and in France’s top division.

Dumornay amassed 25 points in the International Football Federation of History and Statistics (IFFHS) ranking of the Women’s World Best Youth (U20) Player 2023 to finish fourth. Players had to be less than 20 years of age to be selected and they were ranked via a world-wide voting system composed of IFFHS members, soccer federations around the world, experts and more.

