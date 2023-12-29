Overview: South Florida is hosting the 5th annual Soup and Champagne: All White Affair in Wynwood to celebrate Haitian Independence.

MIAMI – January First is noteworthy for Haitians worldwide as the day marks Haiti’s independence, dating back 220 years. As a way to honor this historic event, preserve Haitian history and uphold tradition, two local entrepreneurs are presenting the 5th annual Soup and Champagne: All White Affair in Wynwood on Jan. 1, 2024.

The festivities — organized by Jones Pierre and Haitian Pooh Bear with other partners — will feature performances by Joe Dwet File, Charlin Bato, Fridayy, T-Vice, Tony Mix. Sticking with the theme, revelers will be served complimentary soup joumou and champagne.

Since its inception in 2020, the soirée has attracted 1,500 to 1,700 attendees each year, event organizers say in their marketing materials. Some travel from various parts of the United States, Haiti and the Middle East to usher in the New Year with cultural pride and the event’s star studded line-ups and reputation.

“The decision to attend ‘Soup and Champagne’ was based on the artists,” said Adassah Pierrelouis, who plans to attend for the first time this year. “I anticipate an event of class and elegance … while celebrating another year of independence and a new year.”

In years past, the event was held at the Ancient Spanish Montessori. This year, the organizing team chose the Oasis — a venue dubbed as “Miami’s Cultural Hub” that is known for its expansive outdoor experience. Tickets start at $100.

“Our hope is with this change of scenery, the brand’s visibility will be elevated,” Pierre said.

Having soup joumou every New Year’s Day is a staple Haitian tradition that symbolizes the essence of freedom. Because enslaved people were prohibited from eating joumou, once they won liberation and became the First Black Republic, Haitians were finally able to indulge in the delicacy. The dish has since served as a reminder of Haiti’s emancipation.

Tickets are available via Soupandchampagne.com.