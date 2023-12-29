PORT-AU-PRINCE — Kremas is one of Haïti's most beloved drinks. It is a popular choice for cherished celebrations like weddings, baptisms, and communal gatherings and prominently featured during end-of-year festivities. And now, some kremas producers offer new flavors as they try to stand out in a crowded field where individuals and businesses alike produce the drink.

Kremas, sometimes spelled crémas, holds a special place in the heart of Haitians, often crafted as a gift for sharing by families. Small and medium-sized businesses make it for sale and to promote local production of Kremas. It stands as a symbol of joyous occasions and community bonds, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Haïti.

Overview: A look at how local producers of kemas, Haiti’s beloved drink for end-of-year celebrations, are trying to bring fresh tastes to the holidays festivities favorite.

