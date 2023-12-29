Overview: Profile of Haitian American Edvige Jean-François, executive director of the Georgia State’s Center for Studies on Africa and Its Diaspora (CSAD) in Atlanta.

ATLANTA—By the time Edvige Jean-François was 12 years old, she had lived in three different countries and was on track to mastering her third language. Much later, in her role as a CNN news producer based in Atlanta, the journalist zigzagged across the globe – exploring cultures from Africa to Asia, Europe to the Caribbean – to deliver international segments and on her own for leisure.

Nowadays, as the inaugural executive director of Georgia State University’s Center for Studies on Africa and Its Diaspora (CSAD), Jean-François spends most of her time bringing to the Atlanta-based public university a taste of the experiences, connections and knowledge of world cultures she has always enjoyed. The center focuses on scholarship and programs related to the African diaspora and its contributions to global society. With the journalism background Jean-François brings, the center is engaging even more people across the African diaspora with the university.

“Too many people still do not know the story of Black people, Haitian people and people of color,” Jean-François said. “As an executive director, it is crucial for me to continue to elevate Africa and people of African descent from the African diaspora.”

Love of culture instilled early and deep

The appreciation for African culture runs deep and was planted early on in Jean-François’ upbringing.

Jean-François first left Haiti for New York when she was seven. To continue her education in French, her parents enrolled young Edvige in a school in Montreal, where she lived with an aunt who had helped raise her. Jean-François returned to her Spring Valley, N.Y., home for summers and holidays. She stayed for good at age 12 to attend the eighth grade.

The transition to studying in English was difficult, and kids at her school made fun of her French accent. However, the bullying only made Jean-François more determined to master the English language, reading books with a dictionary in hand around the clock. By the time she was in college, Jean-François was working as a writing tutor.

“I felt like not speaking English was a real deficit in the U.S. So it was important to me to master the language and become part of the fabric of being here,” Jean-François said. “That was the thing I needed to conquer.”

At home, Jean-François and her father watched the evening news together; then, they discussed and analyzed the events. Often, Jean-François questioned how Black people were portrayed.

Developments in or about Haiti also fueled Jean-François’ interest in news. On the weekends in particular, she looked forward to the political conversations among the town’s tight-knit Haitian families. Her passion for reading and curiosity eventually led her to a bachelor’s in English from Hamilton College, where she now serves on the Board of Trustees, and master’s in journalism from Columbia University.

Childhood friend Marjorie Valbrun, who is a journalist, and Jean-François grew up just eight blocks from each other in the Haitian enclave north of New York City. Both girls were very close to their respective fathers, who had known each other in Haiti. The girls’ shared love for Haiti, which they have visited for work and family reasons over the years, strengthened the pair’s bond through the decades.

“[Edvige] is a brilliant and astute person, and we share a deep love for our country and people,” said Valbrun, the managing editor at Inside Higher Ed. “I’ve always made sure to write about Haiti in every place I’ve worked, even if I wasn’t a national correspondent. Edvige did the same.”

Tenacity, thoughtfulness in all interests

Jean-François’ career in journalism spans roles as an ABC News desk assistant to Associated Press TV’s White House producer to international senior producer at CNN. She has lived in and out of Atlanta since 1996, drawn in part by media roles there.

Suzanne Malveaux, a former CNN news anchor and correspondent, worked with Jean-François. Before that, they were students together at Columbia.

“Edvige is intelligent and inquisitive, delving deeply into any topic that captures her interest,” Malveaux said. “She is a diligent researcher who always considers different perspectives, and her journalism reflects her tenacity and thoughtfulness.”

On a personal note, she added that Jean-François is a wonderful friend and entertainer. One who is passionate about cooking and loves to host elaborate dinner parties with beautiful plates, settings and wine pairings. Some lovingly call her the “Black Martha Stewart” because of her outstanding culinary skills, Malveaux said.

“When Edvige is in the kitchen, her friends know not to interrupt her,” Malveaux said.

Haiti: More than an assignment

Jean-François considers the 2010 earthquake in Haiti the most important story she has covered in her career. Not only because of the magnitude of the disaster itself, but because it allowed her to serve her people in some way.

“It was something that affected me deeply, personally, because I was connected to the land, through language, through culture,” Jean-François said. “As a human being, as a Haitian, the country where I was born, I felt like I owed the people to do the best job that I could. I could not disassociate while witnessing the suffering of my own people.”

In Port-au-Prince, as she interviewed people in Creole, some would hand her little pieces of paper that contained the names of people to contact in New York and Miami. In that sense, Jean-François became a bridge between Haitians in Haiti and their families abroad, working tirelessly to help people locate loved ones or confirm their safety.

For years before the earthquake and after, Jean-François regularly visited Haiti to reconnect with family and friends, for work or to volunteer. With each visit, some would call her ‘dyaspora,’ insinuating she did not know the language or culture as well as Haitians who never left the country. Often, those Haitians were surprised by her use of old-school terms that signal deep fluency.

For Jean-François, in contrast, the remarkable takeaway is the “extraordinary spirit” of the Haitian people. Despite the level of poverty, it heartens her to see how entrepreneurial people are and the dignity they maintain to try to help themselves on a daily basis.

“It saddens me to see how everything going on has eclipsed all that Haiti is because the leaders have not been able to harness the full potential of Haitians,” Jean-François said. “Haitians are not people to stand around and wait for a handout. Everyone tries to provide a service. They are survivors, determined.”

When she first arrived in Atlanta, Jean-François felt that same spirit within the Haitian professionals flourishing in the city’s metropolitan area. It was an immediate draw.



Elevating, engaging the African diaspora

As more Haitians move to Georgia, the Atlanta metro area has emerged as an enclave for Haitian Americans.

“It sits in the middle of what’s possible, and there are still opportunities for Haitians to make an impact, make an imprint,” she said. “It feels like a mecca in terms of opportunities, of being progressive as professionals.”

Given Haiti’s rich history and culture, Jean-François remains hopeful for a better future and thinks Haitians should continue to share their culture with the world, with pride.

“In the halls of academia, Haiti is recognized for its role as the First Black Republic and how that influenced Black history, world history,” Jean-François said. “Having that perspective has been illuminating for me because it allows me to feel closer to Haiti’s past, which current events sometimes threaten to eclipse.”

In her role looking at the entire African diaspora, Jean-François defines the center’s work around four pillars: society and culture, innovative research and dialogue, global and business engagement, and trauma and mental health and recovery.

Since taking the helm of CSAD in July 2022, Jean-François’ achievements include launching the CSAD Annual Global Read-a-Thon, a virtual reading event promoting Black literature and literacy across the world. Streamed from the Atlanta campus, the inaugural event held during Black History Month featured Black authors representing various countries, including Haiti’s own Edwidge Danticat. Jean-François also established an external advisory board, recently bringing executive Gelila Assefa Puck, of the Wolfgang Puck Group of Companies, to the university.

Looking at Jean-François’ achievements in such a short time, Valbrun is impressed, though not surprised.

“It is a highly demanding job and requires a lot,” Valbrun said. “However, every time Edvige undertakes an event or project, she transforms it into something larger and better. Her artistic touch is evident in everything she does.”

