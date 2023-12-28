Overview: Haitian challenging Indiana’s “unjust”driver’s license law is waiting for the court’s decision. In the meantime, Jeffson Saint-Hilaire relies on rides to get places.

INDIANAPOLIS—Jeffson Saint-Hilaire was among the first groups of Haitians to arrive in America under the Biden Administration’s humanitarian parole program early in the year. Landing in Indianapolis like many of his compatriots, Saint-Hilaire quickly threw himself into studying for and passing the test to earn a driver’s license. He knew the document was a basic necessity he would need to get to work so he could support his family back in Cap-Haitien.

But while waiting for the license to arrive, Saint-Hilaire, 25, learned that an Indiana state law allowed only Ukrainian refugees to have a license. Not Haitians newcomers like him. Saint-Hilaire then had to rely on others to take him to work, sending his plans to become self-reliant off track.

“This policy is unfair and unjust,” Saint-Hilaire said, in writing via his lawyers. “This is not equitable treatment, and that’s why we are challenging it in court, [so that] all of us can have access to basic necessities like a driver’s license regardless of our country of origin.”

Saint-Hilaire is now the lead plaintiff among five Haitians suing the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), alleging discrimination based on national origin. All five — Saint-Hilaire, Merlange Mémé, Evenks Mémé, Nadège Jean Marie, and L.M.D.M., identified by initials only because of their minor age — came to the U.S. on humanitarian parole. They say House Enrolled Act 1050 (HEA 1050), which Indiana passed in May, violates the U.S. Constitution.

HEA 1050 allows humanitarian parolees from Ukraine to obtain Indiana driver’s licenses or identification cards and to register and title their vehicles. It does not provide the same privileges for people with the same status from other countries, including Haitians, Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans. Tens of thousands of those immigrants – 85,000 Haitians as of September – have been arriving steadily since the Biden parole process for them launched in January 2023.

Attorney: Non-Ukrainians unfairly left struggling

To the plaintiffs’ attorneys at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana and the National Immigration Law Center (NILC), HEA 1050 represents national-origin discrimination. The lawsuit also alleges that by defining humanitarian parole to include only Ukrainians, Indiana is creating its own immigration classifications, which is an authority held exclusively by the federal government.

In November, the plaintiffs asked the court for a preliminary injunction allowing the plaintiffs and other Indianans under humanitarian protections to be eligible for driver’s licenses. A decision is pending.

“Our clients are being denied access to state-issued I.D.s solely because they are Haitians and not Ukrainians.” Gavin M. Rose, senior attorney, ACLU of Indiana

“Our clients are being denied access to state-issued I.D.s solely because they are Haitians and not Ukrainians,” said Gavin M. Rose, an ACLU of Indiana senior attorney. “Non-Ukrainians on humanitarian parole are left struggling to get to work, to keep medical appointments, to take children to school, and more, all because they cannot drive.”

For new immigrants in Indiana, having a driver’s license is crucial, especially if living in rural counties that lack accessible, affordable and timely transportation. Haitian residents have told The Haitian Times that newcomers are too-often subject to steep fees for rides from people looking to take advantage.

Dignity and independence at stake

Leonce Jean-Baptiste, vice-chair of Haitian Association of Indiana (HAINDY) board, believes the inability to drive would have a negative impact on the growing Haitian community. He said it is only fair for everyone to have the same benefits and not for one community to have an advantage over another. Without the ability to drive, people become dependent on others, and this can lead to economic hardship for the community.

“There’s always a level of discrimination within any society,” said Jean Baptiste, who also leads sales and marketing for Jaspen, a staffing group that places many Haitian newcomers. “It’s not just here. It’s just at all levels, but this one is blatant.”

Besides having reliable access to work, being mobile allows people with jobs to spend money locally, which benefits the community, he added. It also gives people a sense of dignity and independence.

Nicholas Espíritu, deputy legal director at the NILC, said community members have stepped up to provide rides and spread the word in “heartening and overwhelming” show of support as the plaintiffs wait for a decision. As of mid-December, the attorneys did not know when a decision might come.

“We urge people to pay attention to this case as we await a decision,” Espíritu said. “By being aware of the discrimination their fellow Hoosiers are facing, communities can be better equipped to notice discrimination when it is happening and to speak up for their rights.

“We’ve seen firsthand that when communities band together to fight for their rights, the results can be powerful,” he said.

While waiting for the decision, Saint-Hilaire continues to work from home and in person, relying on ride-sharing and family to get around.