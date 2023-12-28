Edése Doret, Gerard A. Alphonse
Haitian American designer Edése Doret founded Edése Doret Industrial Design in 1991, and has since fashioned the most luxurious private jet interiors for the world’s wealthiest and well-heeled patrons, including heads of state. 

Doret is one of the only African American independent aircraft designers in the world to date. His company has designed more than 42 aircraft interiors, including the private jet of Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Kanye West and Jay Z. Many of the designs have been for the largest planes in the world, including the Air Force One Boeing 747, England Royal Jet Boeing BBJ A6-AIN

