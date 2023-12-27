Overview: This year proved to be quite captivating for the Haitian Music Industry. From Medjy dropping his surprise project amid Enposib break-up rumors to Zafem building anticipation (and sparking speculation) around their debut album titled “Las,” 2023 has undoubtedly gifted us with memorable moments and music to carry forward into the new year.

MIAMI — This year proved to be quite captivating for the Haitian Music Industry (HMI). From Medjy dropping his surprise project amid Enposib break-up rumors to Zafem building anticipation (and sparking speculation) around their debut album titled “Las,” 2023 has undoubtedly gifted us with memorable moments and music to carry forward into the new year.

Apart from the rumors and social media discussions, Roody Roodboy, Vayb, Nu Look, and Joé Dwèt Filé were also among the artists who released projects this year, leaving us with even more music to dance to at the balls or blast in our cars during our daily commutes.

And just in case you missed any of it, we’ve curated a playlist with you in mind. Here’s our selection of the year’s top songs that you should consider adding to your kompa playlist before 2023 draws to a close.

This compilation is based on general buzz and fans’ excitement surrounding these tracks and albums.

—

Zafem – “Le Plein”

Following high anticipation, Zafem finally released their debut album this spring titled “Las” — a solid 16-track project without any features.

“Zafem is the proof that being different is not a bad thing,” Samuel Dameus of Faces of Haiti tweeted. “It’s a superpower if you know how to use it right.”

Album: “Las”

Release: Spring 2023

Vayb – “MAYDAY”

Just in time before the summer, Vayb released “MAYDAY” —- a 14-track album featuring collaborations with Princess Lover, Baky, Jude Deslouches and K-dilak — and kicked it off with its opening track “MAYDAY,” setting the tone for the project.

“The word play on this one is immaculate,” noted international DJ The Whiskey Chick. “It’s such a beautiful song.”

Album: “MAYDAY”

Release: Spring 2023

Medjy – “Sopriye”

While fans were speculating, Medjy was in the booth creating and then surprised us with a solo project.

A fan favorite on the 10-track album is “Sopriye” as he sings about an unexpected love that leads to heartbreak.

Album: “48 Rebecca”

Release: Spring 2023

Roody Roodboy – “Dous Pou Dous”

Roody Roodboy isn’t one to shy away from provocative lyrics and on “Dous Pou Dous” he gets the track steamy by amping up the temperature and embracing his sensual desires.

Album: “Tou 9”

Release: Fall 2023

Nu look feat. Medjy – “Mwen Deçu”

Even after more than 20 years, Nu Look continues to stand out as one of the leading bands in the HMI, consistently delivering music that allows us to sing our hearts out, and “Mwen Deçu” featuring Medjy is no exception to the band’s excellence.

Album: “Just For You”

Release: Fall 2023

Anie Alerte – “Mal”

Anie Alerte vulnerably shares her pain and heartaches on “Mal,” pouring her emotions into the track for us to deeply feel and resonate with as we sing – and dance – along.

Album: N/A

Release: Spring 2023

Joé Dwèt Filé – “Pozisyon (Fem Voye 2)”

JDF’s smash hit single “Fem Voyé ” is so good that he followed it up with a part two.

“From the very first time the album came out, this was it,” said Haitian entrepreneur John D. The harmony in the chorus is chef’s kiss.”

Album: “Daddy 9”

Release: Fall 2023

Troubleboy Hitmaker – “XXXX”

Whenever Trouble Boy Hitmaker, Steves J. Bryan and Baky unite for a collaborative project, they create magic. This time, they tagged singer Kenny Haiti for “XXXX” as an ode to their exes and past relationships.

Album: “Map Rap Ak Ke Kontan”

Release: Spring 2023

Fridayy – “Done For Me”

Although this song isn’t within the kompa genre, it’s certainly worth an honorable mention.

Proudly representing the Haitian-American community, Fridayy showcases his talent by singing in creole on “Done For Me.” Additionally, he includes a feature of his mother, whose heartfelt prayers in creole remind us of the profound influence of faith, praise and worship in a Haitian household.