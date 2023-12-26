Overview: From Harvard President Claudine Gay to the Ouanaminthe canal and the Biden Program, here are the Haitian people and news that drew a lot of attention in 2023.

NEW YORK—2023 opened with the Biden Program grabbing headlines and ended with a daughter of Haiti, Harvard President Claudine Gay in front of Congress. In between, Haiti’s most prominent business moguls and politicians faced sanctions for allegedly backing the gangs, several were convicted in the assassination of Haiti’s last sitting president Jovenel Moïse and digital-based fraudulent schemes blew up. Meanwhile, #kanalpapkanpe rivaled #haitianexcellence in capturing the hearts of Haitians.

Here are individual and group newsmakers that grabbed the most attention in 2023.

The 2023 Boukman Award goes to…

Les Grenadières | Haiti’s women’s senior soccer team

The Haitian women’s soccer team dazzled the world during its first FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance over the summer. Les Grenadières – aptly named after Haiti’s army of revolutionary heroes and heroines – impressed millions of watchers, not only soccer fans, with their strong individual and collective performances.

Haiti’s top performance in the World Cup was in its opener against England at Suncorp Stadium in Milton, Australia in July. Later, the team’s star player Melchie “Corventina ” Dumornay made the Concacaf Best XI, a list of the best players in each position from North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Captain Nerilia Mondesir completed the third most successful dribbles, sweeping past her opponents six times. Goalkeeper Kerly Theus tallied the 10th most saves in the competition, blocking 13 shots in three games.

Although Les Grenadières did not win the ultimate trophy, the women represented the talent Haiti is able to produce. They stood for the potential that’s yet to be fully realized in Haiti. They inspired Haitian across the globe to stay on the terrain as sons and daughters of the world’s First Black Republic – and to cheer loudly and proudly for Haiti.

For their performance and stellar representation, we are proud to award The Haitian Times 2023 Boukman Award to Les Grenadières.

Read more about how the Haitian women’s World Cup match ignites national pride, hope.

Newsmakers in the US

Eddy Alexandre standing outside the Maranatha Seventh-day Adventist Church in Queens, New York, where he is a chaplain on July 8, 2023. Photo/Macollvie J. Neel

Eddy Alexandre | CEO, EminiFX

Eddy Alexandre went from a prominent chaplain in the Seventh-day Adventist Church community to a convicted fraudster in the span of two years. His crime? Ensnaring at least 25,000 people, most of them Haitian, into a $250 million investment platform that turned out to be a Ponzi scheme. Throughout 2023, as his case proceeded in court, legal documents laid out his journey from man of God to false crypto prophet who lied to investors and enriched himself.

After pleading guilty to wire fraud, Alexandre asked for mercy in sentencing, describing himself as a devoted husband and father of three who wanted to help his community improve and explore the possibilities of technology as a wealth creation tool. A judge sentenced him to nine years in prison.

But while Alexandre is behind bars, the civil case continues to give back about $153 million the government recovered and plans to give back to defrauded investors.

Read more about Alexandre in the The EminiFX trap, how the scheme spread and the latest for users seeking their money back.

Michael Brun during the Bayo Tour at SummerStage in New York City’s Central Park on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times

Michael Brun | International DJ, Bayo Tour curator

Between his sold-out Bayo tour and his summer hit single “Jessica,” Michael Brun captured the ears of the Caribbean and African diasporas. He also received international recognition, winning “Best DJ” during the Trace Awards held in Rwanda in October.

“Jessica” put Brun in the spotlight the most, garnering millions of views on social media and triggering subsequent remix trends. Media personality and comedian Jessie Woo hopped onto the trend, crafting her own remix alongside producer Andy Beatz, rapper Zoey Dollaz and singer Rebecca Zama who also added their own epis to the track.

Read more about Brun’s journey into music or watch his video interview with The Haitian Times.

Former Ambassador of Haiti in Washington, D.C., Bocchit Edmond. WhatsApp Profile photo of Edmond.

Bocchit Edmond | Former Haiti Ambassador to the U.S.

Disgraced diplomat Bocchit Edmond was fired from his post as Haiti Ambassador to the U.S. in May for allegedly issuing fraudulent U.S. passports for cash under the table. The alleged passport printing scheme was brought to light when U.S. Customs officials seized an envelope filled with $50,000 at the Haitian Embassy in Chile. The envelope was addressed to the Washington Embassy, where Edmond was based. Officials revealed that Betyna Edmond, Edmond’s sister and consulate in New York, printed passports at the Embassy every weekend.

Edmond denied the accusations, pointing the finger at diplomat Gélorme Juste, a cousin of former Haitian Minister of Foreign Affairs Claude Joseph, as the culprit.

Read more about Edmond in Haitian ambassador fired over illegal passports, refutes allegations.

Harvard named Claudine Gay its 30th president. A Haitian-American social scientist and dean of largest faculty. Gay is the first Black and second woman to lead the university starting July 1. Claudine Gay, a widely admired higher education leader and distinguished scholar of democracy and political participation, will become the 30th president of Harvard University on July 1, 2023. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Claudine Gay, Ph.D. | President, Harvard University



Starting July 1, 2023, Claudine Gay became the first Black and second woman to fill the role of president of Harvard University. But weeks after her inauguration in September, the 52-year-old found herself embroiled in three controversies, one of which landed her in front of Congress to testify about handling antisemitism on campus.

The first controversy arose when Gay appeared slow to issue a statement and later to condemn Hamas’ attacks on Israel. She testified before the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce with other university presidents, all women, on Dec. 8. That testimony drew criticism widely. A hedge-fund billionaire then said her predicament was the result of diversity rules that helped Gay get her job as president. Soon after, and with calls ringing for Gay to resign, plagiarism allegations surfaced. An independent review found “a few instances of inadequate citation” that Gay has since requested be corrected.



Read more about Gay from her inauguration celebration and speech.

Chef Gregory Gourdet working in Kann_s kitchen- Sydnie Edelman

Gregory Gourdet | Chef, Kann in Portland, Ore.

Chef Gregory Gourdet shared his vibrant vision of Haitian cuisine when he opened Kann in Portland, Ore. The restaurant quickly made the list of Esquire magazine’s best new restaurants in America for 2022. Gourdet, raised in New York and surrounded by world class restaurants where he gained experience as a cook, built his restaurant dreams from that experience.



Gourdet has become a strong advocate for better treatment of restaurant workers, and with Kann, took care to meet the needs of his staff, a diverse group of Black and brown, women and LGBTQ+ people with whom he’s worked for years.

Read more about Gourdet’s vision with Kann’s opening.

Screenshot of Karine Jean-Pierre speaking during a White House Press Briefing livestream on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Karine Jean-Pierre | Press Secretary, U.S. White House

As the first Black and openly gay woman in the executive senior position at the White House, Karine Jean-Pierre made waves for the historic representation alone that she embodies. But since taking on the role and occupying the White House podium daily, Jean-Pierre has been a fixture in the news as the Biden Administration addresses such serious issues as the economy, war and immigration.

Jean-Pierre has also been the subject of the news herself, in profiles and opinion pieces alike. Some support, while others criticize her handling of topics ranging from the president’s son’s criminal troubles to using the term MAGA Republicans.

Read more in The Haitian Times profile of Jean-Pierre.

Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, center, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, accompanied by defense lawyer David Kenner, right, arrives at federal court for his trial in an alleged campaign finance conspiracy, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Pras | Rapper, The Fugees

Rapper Pras Michel drew attention as his corruption trial proceeded in federal court, ending in April with a guilty verdict for orchestrating an international conspiracy. Michel faces up to 20 years in prison, but has since filed a motion seeking a retrial because, he said, the proceedings were tainted.

In October, the Fugees launched their long anticipated reunion tour in New Jersey, drawing even more attention to Pras as the 90s hip-hop trio reconnected with fans.

Read more about the legal case and the Fugees reunion during their Newark stop.

Bishop Gregory Toussaint | Senior Pastor, Tabernacle of Glory / Shekinah.fm

Bishop Gregory Toussaint mobilized followers to participate in demonstrations worldwide – dubbed “Ti souf pou Ayiti” / Relief for Haiti – to draw attention to Haiti. The marches drew tens of thousands across cities in Haiti, Italy, Germany, the U.S., Chile and Brazil – among others. In the U.S., marchers advocated for an anti-corruption bill in the U.S. to curb Haiti’s gang violence, keeping the I-134A humanitarian parole program open and encouraging Haitian Americans to register to vote.

Read more about the calls for solutions for Haiti.

Joe Biden in his West Wing Office at the White House, Jan. 10, 2013. (Official White House. Photo by David Lienemann.

Humanitarian parole program aka “The Biden Program”

About 85,000 Haitians have arrived in the U.S. through humanitarian parole — the largest of the four immigrant groups in the program that started January 2023. Finding financial sponsorships and slow government processing has caused difficulties, however, the new process helped change the migration process away from the often-dangerous journey through the Americas as Biden promised.

Read more about Haitian migration by the numbers, the racism and other ills newcomers face and communities’ struggles to adapt or mixed reviews of the parole program.

President Jovenel Moise was assassinated on July 7, 2021.

Moise assassination case

All year long, eyes in Haiti were fixed upon the steps of the American justice system to gain some light into the assassination affair that has dragged before the Haitian judiciary. As expected, American authorities either captured, convicted or sentenced a slew of individuals in its custody in Miami.

Three suspects pleaded guilty and received life sentences. They are Rodolphe Jaar, a Haitian-Chilean businessman, Alejandro Rivera Garcia, a former Colombian soldier, and John Joël Joseph, a former senator in Haiti.

One defendant, Joseph Vincent, pled guilty this month and awaits sentencing in February 2024.

Eight suspected plotters are now awaiting trial as the prosecution moves forward. Five defendants – Antonio Intriago, James Solages, German Rivera, Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios and Arcangel Ortiz – are charged with conspiring to kill and kidnap overseas. They face life in prison, like Jaar, García and Joseph did. Two defendants – alleged ringleader Christian Emmanuel Sanon and supporter Frederick Bergman – are charged with violations of US export control laws for allegedly transferring bulletproof vests they falsely claimed were medical supplies.



In Haiti, authorities arrested two suspects, Joseph Félix Badio – contacted Henry on the day of the murder – and Macky Kessa, the mayor of Jacmel. A group of 17 Colombians and several police officers have been arrested, among them Jean Laguel Civil and Dimitry Hérard, the former president’s security detail.

Read past Moise assassination coverage and US prosecution of Haitian suspects in several cases.

Newsmakers in Haiti

Wideline Pierre | Spokesperson, Ouanaminthe Canal Management Committee

In August, a diplomatic conflict arose between the Dominican Republic and Haiti over construction of a canal on the Massacre River to water the Maribahoux plain. Haitians everywhere showed their solidarity for the project dubbed the “Canal of Dignity,” with local farmers, engineers, builders, project managers and other volunteers working alongside agents of the Protected Air Safety Brigade (BSAP). Thus, sprang #kanalpapkanpe, or #KPK for short.

Among the hundreds of builders, Wideline Pierre stood out as spokesperson for the canal effort. She has insisted on autonomy and respect due to the Haitian people. Back in 2022, she resigned in protest from the Ministry of the Environment as Departmental Director of the Northeast over the forced deportation of Haitians from the Dominican Republic.

Read more about the Ouanaminthe canal and view photos of a day at the canal.

Rapper Marc Daniel, better known as Asap Jexus, poses for a photo next to a bag. Photo via Asap Jexus’ Facebook account

ASAP Jexus | Rapper

Rising rapper Asap Jexus was killed, then burned in Port-au-Prince in November, leaving scores of Haitians across the world in grief for the youngster with so much potential. Asap Jexus, whose real name was Marc Daniel Cuvier, was best known for “Dodama,” a 2023 hit that went viral.

Read more about the killing.

Embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry said they attempted to assassinate him on Haiti’s Independence Day on January 1, 2022. Photo credit: AFP

Ariel Henry | Interim Prime Minister, Haiti

During his two-and-a-half years in power, Ariel Henry has continued to face severe criticism for his suspected role in the Moïse assassination – as well as for numerous security, economic and humanitarian crises – and nonstop calls to resign. Often called “a de facto prime minister,” Henry has maintained he would resign after elections are held. Henry spent much of 2023 persuading the international community to send an armed force, with Kenya finally agreeing to lead one. Henry also backed two agreements to form a government of national unity that include him. As a result, Henry and his opponents, who insist that Henry leave, have had five failed mediation sessions.

Read more about Henry.

Haiti President Michel Martelly. Photo credit: Georges H. Rouzier

Michel “Sweet Micky” Martelly | Former President of Haiti

Michel Martelly, Haiti’s president from May 2011 to February 2016, grabbed headlines as various countries imposed sanctions on him for allegedly financing gang activities. In October 2023, a report by United Nations experts revealed in detail that Martelly allegedly participated in supporting such gangs as Village de Dieu, Ti Bois and Grand Ravine to advance his political agenda. He is also allegedly involved in creating the “Baz 257” gang.

The 2023 allegations are on top of the 2022 money-related crimes having to do with the $1.50 tax collected on telephone calls and money transfers to Haiti under his presidency and Canada’s sanctions.

Read more about Martelly.

Other sanctioned politicians and gang leaders

Following Canada’s lead on sanctioning dozens of prominent Haitians, the United States put financial and travel restrictions on a growing list of former politicians and suspected gang leaders.

Read more about the UN report tying government officials to gangs.

Carel Pedre | Media personality; CEO, Chokarella

For over two decades, Carel Pedre has stood out as a unique figure among Haitian reporters with whom artists from all walks of life are able to connect. This year, Pedre seems to have traveled everywhere and covered almost every notable Haitian event on the globe — from the Trace Music Awards to the first show Phillisia Ross had in London to events in Haiti, Florida and New York.

As CEO of Chokarella, Pedre runs one of the largest media companies in Haiti focused on using creative storytelling to inspire positive social change. He is passionate about making a difference in the world through his work with various charities. As a brand ambassador, Pedre represents some of the biggest names in Haitian business, using his voice and influence to uplift others.

Liliane Pierre-Paul, Journalist

Lilianne Pierre-Paul | Journalist; Co-founder, Radio Kiskeya

Lilianne Pierre-Paul, a recognized voice on Haitian radio who spoke up against corruption during a career spanning 30 years, died from a heart attack on July 31 at age 70. Emerging and veteran practitioners of journalism were left in mourning for Pierre-Paul, who founded Radio Kiskeya after working for years at Haiti Inter.

Pierre-Paul had influenced generations of Haitians with her work in journalism and advocacy for the rights of Haitians. She first gained widespread attention in 1980, when dictator Jean-Claude Duvalier abruptly ended the existence of a nascent democratic movement by arresting scores of personalities. Pierre-Paul and three of her younger brothers were among those imprisoned and then exiled.

Read more about Pierre-Paul’s legacy.

Newsmakers elsewhere

Haitian soccer player Melchie “Corventina” Dumornay sitting on a ball while sporting an Adidas sweatsuit and Adidas cleats. Photo credit: Corventina Dumornay’s Facebook page

Melchie Dumornay – France | International soccer star

Melchie “Corventina” Dumornay joined one the top women’s soccer clubs in the world in 2023, Olympique Lyonnais. So far in her breathtaking journey with the French side, she has garnered two accolades and one trophy: the Trophée des Championnes Player of the Match award and the D1 Arkema Player of the Month. The Mirebalais native was also nominated for three International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) awards, IFFHS Women’s World Best Player, IFFHS Women’s World Best Youth Player U-20 and IFFHS Women’s World Best Playmaker.

Read more about Dumornay.

The Joint Sitting of National Assembly and Senate Committees on National Security, Defense and Foreign Relations on the request for approval by Parliament of deployment of NPS officers to Haiti held on November 9, 2023, in Kenya. credit: Minister of Defense of Kenya, Kindiki Kithure

The Kenyans

When no other nation stepped up to respond to Haiti’s cry for help against gangs, Kenya did in July 2023. Kenya volunteered to send 1,000 troops and lead a multi-national effort to squash Haiti’s gangs and bring back a semblance of peace back.

To date, Kenya’s own internal politics have waylaid the plans, even after the United Nations approved the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission. The country’s top court plans to meet in January 2024 about the objections, though it is not clear if the judges will render a final decision then.

As the year winds down however, both Haitian and Kenyan delegations have visited each other’s countries under the assumption that the mission will move forward.

Read more about Kenya’s role as the designated MSS Mission leader.

—

Compiled by Juhakenson Blaise, Onz Chery, J.O. Haselhoef, Meline Rose. Edited by Macollvie J. Neel.