New rap album explores #kpk, how Program Biden splits couples, politics
Haitian rapper Blaze One released “Diktati jodi, Demokrasi demen” on Dec. 19, sharing with the public his thoughts on a variety of socio-political issues affecting Haitians.
Overview:
Artist Blaze One explores the impact of social issues on Haitians in his new album, “Diktati jodi, Demokrasi demen.” Mood’s Sanders Solon steps into the spotlight with “Silans.”
Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.
Related
Ralph Delly is an award-winning music and entertainment journalist with extensive experience covering the Haitian Music Industry and the Haitian-American community. He has worked in Haiti and the United States at such media organizations as Radio Metropole, WNWK/107.5 FM, Radio Soleil d’Haïti and The Haitian Time – where he penned the popular “The Delly Dish” gossip column. Dellys has worked with numerous artists in the HMI, including Zin, Lakol, Phantoms, Zenglen, Sokute, Jam, See Well and 509 – to name a few. Delly graduated from Carlos Albizu University of Miami and City College of New York (CUNY)
More by Ralph Delly