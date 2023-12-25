The 2024 Sundance Film Festival has selected 53 short films for screenings during its annual program January 18 to 28. Among them is the film “Dreams like paper boats” – in French, Des rêves en bateaux papiers – by Samuel Frantz Suffren.

The plot for “Dreams” unfolds around a cassette. Protagonist Édouard – who has a little daughter – receives the cassette from his wife, who has lived in the United States for a long time. 

Overview:

Haitian director Samuel Frantz Suffren’s work is showing along with “Kidnapping Inc.” at Sundance, a good sign for Haiti’s cinema.

Ralph Delly is an award-winning music and entertainment journalist with extensive experience covering the Haitian Music Industry and the Haitian-American community. He has worked in Haiti and the United States at such media organizations as Radio Metropole, WNWK/107.5 FM, Radio Soleil d’Haïti and The Haitian Time – where he penned the popular “The Delly Dish” gossip column. Dellys has worked with numerous artists in the HMI, including Zin, Lakol, Phantoms, Zenglen, Sokute, Jam, See Well and 509 – to name a few. Delly graduated from Carlos Albizu University of Miami and City College of New York (CUNY)