The 2024 Sundance Film Festival has selected 53 short films for screenings during its annual program January 18 to 28. Among them is the film “Dreams like paper boats” – in French, Des rêves en bateaux papiers – by Samuel Frantz Suffren.

The plot for “Dreams” unfolds around a cassette. Protagonist Édouard – who has a little daughter – receives the cassette from his wife, who has lived in the United States for a long time.

Overview: Haitian director Samuel Frantz Suffren’s work is showing along with “Kidnapping Inc.” at Sundance, a good sign for Haiti’s cinema.

