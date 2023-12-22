EDITOR’S NOTE: As part of a limited series to show how Haitians across the globe are spending the holidays, this story looks at the mood in Cap-Haitien as the season dawns.

CAP-HAITIEN — Last year, Wilfrid François decorated his home with a Christmas tree, slurped up some bouyon tèt kabrit, or goat head stew, and beers, all in the company of his wife, 20-year-old son and five friends at his table. This year, François was sitting at Place d'Armes, trying to release the stress by texting with some friends. But he could not run away from the reality that for the first time, he could not celebrate fèt nwèl, the Christmas season.

Overview: Many Cap-Haitien residents will not celebrate Christmas, or will do so lightly, due to lack of funds.

