christmas
Christmas decorations inside Chez Déty, or At Déty, a deli in Cap-Haitien's downtown area on Dec. 14. Photo by Onz Chéry for The Haitian Times

EDITOR’S NOTE: As part of a limited series to show how Haitians across the globe are spending the holidays, this story looks at the mood in Cap-Haitien as the season dawns.

CAP-HAITIEN — Last year, Wilfrid François decorated his home with a Christmas tree, slurped up some bouyon tèt kabrit, or goat head stew, and beers, all in the company of his wife, 20-year-old son and five friends at his table. This year, François was sitting at Place d'Armes, trying to release the stress by texting with some friends. But he could not run away from the reality that for the first time, he could not celebrate fèt nwèl, the Christmas season.

Overview:

Many Cap-Haitien residents will not celebrate Christmas, or will do so lightly, due to lack of funds.

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.