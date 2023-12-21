EDITOR’S NOTE: As part of a limited series to show how Haitians across the globe are spending the holidays, this story looks at the thoughts of a father in Mexico City.

Jacob Faustin’ faith in wishes coming true on Christmas deepend when his son was born on that day in 2020. He viewed the birth as a divine gift. This year, Faustin is wishing fervently for another Christmas gift: To see that son again by being allowed entry into the United States from his current state of limbo in Mexico.

Overview: A Haitian man who has a U.S. immigration appointment in Mexico on Christmas Day wishes to reunite with his partner and son, who will be celebrating the son’s birthday.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.