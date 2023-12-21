Haitian migrant Jacob Faustin has been living in Mexico City for the past two months to wait for an immigration appointment in California, where he could possibly reunite with his son after two years on Christmas Day. Credit: Google Map

EDITOR’S NOTE: As part of a limited series to show how Haitians across the globe are spending the holidays, this story looks at the thoughts of a father in Mexico City.

Jacob Faustin’ faith in wishes coming true on Christmas deepend when his son was born on that day in 2020. He viewed the birth as a divine gift. This year, Faustin is wishing fervently for another Christmas gift: To see that son again by being allowed entry into the United States from his current state of limbo in Mexico.

Overview:

A Haitian man who has a U.S. immigration appointment in Mexico on Christmas Day wishes to reunite with his partner and son, who will be celebrating the son’s birthday.

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.