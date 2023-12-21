Clarelle DeGraffe leads NY/NJ PATH train system

Clarelle DeGraffe is the Director/General Manager of the Port Authority Trans-Hudson (PATH) rail transit system that carries commuters between Manhattan and parts of New Jersey. DeGraffe oversees PATH’s daily operation,and its $3.5 billion 10-year capital program to upgrade the system.

Overview: Developments that exemplify Haitian greatness, presence and influence throughout history — past and present. Clarelle DeGraffe leads the PATH train system and Canada declared ‘Myrtha Lapierre Day’ to honor the Haitian nursing pioneer.

