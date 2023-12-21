Overview: Haitian Americans spice up traditional holiday dishes with Haitian fare and flair for uniquely delicious, vibrant holiday meals across the U.S.

NEW YORK—As the holiday season officially arrives, throngs of Haitian American households across the U.S. are eagerly preparing for the celebrations – starting with Thanksgiving and through Christmas – that serve as an opportunity to blend traditional American dishes with the vibrant essence of Haitian cuisine.

For the part, the holiday spreads – Thanksgiving in particular topping them all – may resemble the typical American table, with a turkey, ham or greens as the staples. But, the Haitian American holiday table boasts an additional layer of bold and often spicy Haitian flair. On these tables, the family’s best cooks throw down with Haitian cuisine’s standard griyo, diri djon djon, pen patat, makaroni, bannann peze, to name a few.

In not an uncommon occurrence, holiday meals at Haitian homes often unfold at a decidedly later hour, one that’s much closer to dinner than lunch time. However, all complaints are swallowed when it’s finally time to dig into what are distinctive, fusion dishes for unforgettable family feasts.

Here’s a look at 10 Haitian dishes that tend to appear at Haitian American tables garnis during the American holidays.

STARTERS

Kicking off the feast with an appetizing akra

Fritay or simply fried akra

The celebratory feast may begin with a sampler of fritay or only fried akra (malanga fritters). Fritay is a platter featuring fried pork and fried goat bites, turkey, plantains and the akra. The crispy akra delights sometimes serve as an enticing introduction to the rich and savory flavors awaiting guests.

Fried plantain

At the heart of this celebration are bannan-n peze, fried plantains often enjoyed alongside griyo, a tantalizing dish of marinated and fried pork that adds rich, savory Haitian flavors to the table. These flavors bring originality and depth to the feast for unique culinary experience.

Chiquetaille of smoke hearings or Chiktay Aransò

No Haitian gathering is complete without this spicy sensation, known for unexpectedly uplifting spirits. With Chiquetaille on the table, hosts of a party can find themselves with little else to do as the dish effortlessly brings joy among guests, adding an unmissable spark to any occasion. Chiquetaille de Hareng saur, also known as harengs fumés marinés, represents a cherished Haitian culinary treasure originating from the French Caribbean islands. Crafted from meticulously desalted smoked herring, this appetizer is a blend of shredded fish, onions, peppers, carrots, vinegar, oil, and an array of spices. Often served with bread or crackers, its fiery flavors tantalize taste buds, leaving guests yearning for more. No Haitian gathering is complete without this spicy sensation, known for unexpectedly uplifting spirits.

ENTREES

The fried turkey

Of course, there is no Thanksgiving dinner without the baked Butterball, but most Haitians like to enjoy the bird in succulent fried chunks. It is meticulously seasoned, marinated and crisped to golden perfection.

The famous diri djondjon

Rice is both a staple and a centerpiece in Haitian households. This particular rice dish, enriched with black mushrooms, imparts depth and savoriness to holiday meals. For most cooks, the rice has to be the much appreciated ‘basmati’ brand rice with long grain. The rice and djon djon is served in addition to the national rice and red bean.

SIDES

Macaroni au gratin

Another essential dish is a delightful Haitian specialty is macaroni-au-gratin — baked pasta drenched with Carnation milk, butter and parmesan cheese. This Haitian favorite serves as both a hearty main course and a festive addition to the holiday spread.

The Haitian lasagna

Surprisingly, lasagna, representing an eclectic mix of culinary influences, also finds its way onto the Haitian American holiday tables, offering comforting layers of the wide flat pasta, cheese and savory sauce. There is no Haitian dinner without the Haitian-style lasagna, which adds a familiar touch to the Thanksgiving feast.

The maïs soufflé

Completing the ensemble is maïs soufflé or soufflé de maïs, a Bechamel-based corn pudding. This delicious creamed corn side dish just gets the ball rolling.

Salad Russe

Salade russe is the Haitian version of Russian Salad. It is a staple on a Haïtian dining table gracing every occasion all year round. Packed with vegetables and roots, the colorful dish is both healthy and delicious. It boasts the beet’s colorful allure, serving as a charming table centerpiece that never fails to attract guests as soon as they walk in. It comprises a blend of freshly chopped dill, celery with broiled carrots, potato and the delicious beet roots typically in a rich creamy and crunchy texture.

GARNISH & CONDIMENTS

The pikliz

Complementing any feast is the pikliz, the spicy condiment crafted from shredded and pickled cabbage, onions, sweet peppers, Scotch bonnet peppers, carrots, cloves, salt, peppercorns and vinegar.

DESSERTS

The pen patat

This cherished dessert made with sweet potatoes, bananas and raisins graces tables with classic flavors and textures.

Pineapple upside-down cake

Among the many culinary delights is the pineapple upside-down cake. With its vibrant sweetness and tangy zest, this exotic fruit lends its unique flavor to the cake, creating a delightful contrast to the rich, buttery sponge. The cake is another staple in Haitian Christmas cuisine, is a culinary masterpiece that embodies the essence of the season.

Kremas

The popular drink in Haiti and abroad is served regularly at social events and during the holidays, but it can be enjoyed at any time.Kremas is a mix of condensed and evaporated milk, which is enhanced with cream of coconut, nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla, and lime.

Whether separately or together, these additions infuse the essence of Haitian culture into the traditional American fare, presenting a vibrant and diverse feast for all to enjoy. Making holiday memories that much more savory.

Bon apeti!